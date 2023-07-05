Electrolux Professional Group Announces MarkeTeam Foodservice as new Rep in Northwest

MarkeTeam will now carry equipment from Groen (cooking), Randell (custom stainless steel and refrigeration), Power Soak (ware washing), Avtec (ventilation) and CapKold (Cook Chill Systems).

“MarkeTeam Foodservice is well-known for representing the most innovative foodservice brands in the industry and we’re proud to partner with them,” says Beth Hammer, Vice President Sales – Institutional Accounts in the Americas for Electrolux Professional.

The partnership officially started on April 1, 2023.

Since 1968, MarkeTeam Foodservice has represented premium manufacturers of commercial foodservice equipment and supplies, providing their customers with professional sales consultation, fully trained success teams and forward-thinking foodservice equipment.

With this new partnership, Electrolux Professional Group provides MarkeTeam with a comprehensive portfolio of cooking, cleaning, refrigeration, and ventilation equipment designed to improve the efficiency and reliability of commercial kitchens.

“Our team is very excited to bring these brands into the family fold,” says Dan Miles, principal at MarkeTeam. “We’re excited to take these distinguished brands to the market knowing they have a commitment to excellence that matches our own.”