Electrolux Professional Group announced that it has expanded its popular Groen SmartSteam Pro platform of commercial steamers to give foodservice professionals more options for energy-efficient cooking equipment.

Groen launched a new electric connectionless steamer that is ENERGY STAR certified. With a durable 4.3-inch touchscreen, enhanced intelligence, and no water or drain lines needed, the SmartSteam Pro Connectionless Steamer gives commercial kitchens more control than ever.

“Tests show that our connectionless steamer uses less than one gallon of water per hour during heavy load cooking,” said Clay Thames, Senior Director, Strategic Category Management (Cooking & Warewash) for Electrolux Professional Group, Americas. “For kitchens that use a connectionless steamer, the SmartSteam Pro will help them truly work smarter and save on water costs.”

The SmartSteam Pro Connectionless is available in 3-pan and 5-pan models, with features including:



Internal side-mounted convection fan

No traditional deliming required

NSF-approved holding cabinet

Low-temperature cooking mode

Hands-free, slam-proof door

Real-time self-diagnostics for simpler maintenance

Programmable pan timers

Add-a-minute functionality

Stackable for 6-pan and 10-pan capacities

Groen also announced that the 3-pan and 5-pan electric models of its SmartSteam Pro Boilerless Steamer are now ENERGY STAR certified, with NSF-approved holding cabinets.

“We take pride in continuously finding ways to improve our industry-leading equipment,” Thames said. “That includes making it even more energy-efficient and sustainable.”

For more information on the Connectionless and Boilerless models, visit SmartSteamPro.com.