Elevation Burger Giving Away Fries Throughout February

Elevation Burger is getting customers in the TGIF spirit by serving up free French fries every Friday throughout the month of February at participating locations. Guests can claim their free Classic Olive Oil Fries by purchasing any item in-store on February 4, 11, 18, and 25.

Cooked in heart-healthy olive oil, Elevation Burger’s French fries are the perfect pairing with any of the brand’s premium organic burgers. Diners must mention the promotion when ordering and the deal cannot be combined with other offers.

“We take extra steps at Elevation Burger to ensure our ingredients are high quality, healthy, and organic, and our french fries cooked in heart-healthy olive oil are a testament to that,” says Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “An order of fries is the perfect way to end the week which is why we wanted to treat our customers for the month of February with free fry days.”