    Elevation Burger Introduces Pineapple Burger and Milkshake

    Industry News | June 7, 2021

    Elevation Burger, known for serving USDA certified organic, 100 percent grass-fed beef burgers and fresh fries cooked in heart-healthy olive oil, announces the launch of its newest limited-time menu offerings. Elevation Burger guests are invited to enjoy two new menu items - King’s Hawaiian Grilled Pineapple Burgers and Pineapple Shakes Made with DOLE Sliced Pineapples and DOLE Pineapple Juice - now through Labor Day. 

    “You won’t have to travel far this summer to get a taste of delicious DOLE Sliced Pineapples or the fan-favorite King’s Hawaiian bun,” says Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “Ingredients always matter at Elevation Burger  so we put a lot of thought into what we add to our hand-scooped shakes and 100% grass-fed burgers. Juicy Dole Sliced Pineapples and sweet King’s Hawaiian buns are the perfect complement to just about everything on our menu."

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

    read more