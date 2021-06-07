Elevation Burger Introduces Pineapple Burger and Milkshake

Elevation Burger, known for serving USDA certified organic, 100 percent grass-fed beef burgers and fresh fries cooked in heart-healthy olive oil, announces the launch of its newest limited-time menu offerings. Elevation Burger guests are invited to enjoy two new menu items - King’s Hawaiian Grilled Pineapple Burgers and Pineapple Shakes Made with DOLE Sliced Pineapples and DOLE Pineapple Juice - now through Labor Day.

“You won’t have to travel far this summer to get a taste of delicious DOLE Sliced Pineapples or the fan-favorite King’s Hawaiian bun,” says Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “Ingredients always matter at Elevation Burger - so we put a lot of thought into what we add to our hand-scooped shakes and 100% grass-fed burgers. Juicy Dole Sliced Pineapples and sweet King’s Hawaiian buns are the perfect complement to just about everything on our menu."