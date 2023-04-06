Elevation Burger Joins the Cookie Craze with New Offering

Elevation Burger, the burger chain where ingredients matter, is joining the cookie craze and has unveiled brand-new cookie offerings across all locations. Fans can now enjoy sweet new Elevation Burger menu items such as fresh-baked Chocolate Chip Cookies and Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches.

Baking up a variety of new dessert offerings was a natural progression for Elevation Burger, playing off of popular existing treats such as their creamy hand-spun shakes and ice cream. Now, guests can mix in a fresh-baked Chocolate Chip Cookie for a delicious Chocolate Chip Cookie Shake or opt for a decadent Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich.

“Brand synergies continue to be a key growth strategy for FAT Brands,” says Taylor Fischer, Vice President of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “We saw an opportunity to enhance Elevation Burger’s dessert program with the cookie dough we make at the FAT Brands-owned manufacturing facility in Georgia, which produces cookie dough for sister brand Great American Cookies. Not only will this provide a boost to the Elevation menu, but the initiative also serves as a value-added partnership for FAT Brands in general as we tap further into the cookie dough facility. Following this roll-out, we will look into similar collaborations with the other burger brands in our portfolio.”