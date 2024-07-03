Elevation Burger is ready to take on National French Fry Day, July 12, with an elevated deal running all week long at participating locations. Fans can enjoy free Classic Olive Oil Fries with any purchase from July 8 through July 14 made in-store or online at www.elevationburger.com with the code FRY-YAY.

Elevation Burger’s fries are cooked to a perfect golden brown in heart-healthy olive oil and pair perfectly with a 100% grass-fed, USDA-certified organic burger and a thick and creamy, hand-scooped real ice cream milkshake.

“Our delicious fries cooked in heart-healthy olive oil are a huge cornerstone of our brand – from an ethos and taste perspective,” says Taylor Fischer, Vice President of Marketing at Elevation Burger. “This French Fry Day, don’t miss out on this hot deal running all week long.”