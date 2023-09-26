Elevation Burger Spices Up Season with Hatch Green Chile Burger

Elevation Burger is spicing up the fall season with the addition of its new Hatch Green Chile Burger. Starting on September 26. customers are invited to warm up with the new offering, available at participating locations, through December 31.

Elevation Burger’s Hatch Green Chile Burger is a savory, smoky twist on the chain’s signature burgers. Made with two juicy USDA-certified organic, 100 percent grass-fed beef patties, the new entree is topped with roasted hatch green chiles, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, melted cheddar cheese, and creamy mayo. Enclosed within a soft potato bun, the Hatch Green Chile Burger is the perfect accompaniment to Elevation Burger’s Olive Oil Fries and creamy shakes made with real, hand-scooped ice cream.

"Elevation Burger’s new Hatch Green Chile Burger is a fun mix of smoky, spicy, creamy, and crispy that perfectly complements fall activities, whether guests are on the way to their next tailgate or in need of a quick bite to eat after school or work," says Taylor Fischer, Vice President of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. "Staying true to Elevation Burger’s principles, we continue to provide guests innovative flavor combinations while staying committed to the best ingredients.”

Since its founding in 2002, Elevation Burger has set a new standard in fast casual dining, with an unwavering commitment to sourcing the highest quality ingredients, including USDA-certified organic, 100 percent grass-fed beef and fresh-cut fries cooked in heart-healthy olive oil. Elevation Burger offers a range of menu items in addition to its signature organic burgers such as hand-scooped real ice cream shakes, organic, cage-free chicken sandwiches, onion rings battered in gluten-free breading, and plant-based protein options.