Elevation Burger Unveils Peach Jam Goat Cheeseburger for Limited Time

Elevation Burger announced its latest limited-time offering, just in time for the hot summer days. Starting today, May 30, through Sept. 4, participating Elevation Burger locations will offer all-new menu items – the Peach Jam Goat Cheeseburger, and a creamy Peach Shake.

Elevation Burger’s Peach Jam Goat Cheeseburger is a sweet and spicy take utilizing the chain’s signature elevated ingredients, made with two 100% grass-fed, USDA-certified organic beef patties, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, goat cheese crumbles, and sweet peach jam. For those looking to cool down, Elevation’s Peach Shake, made with hand-scooped real vanilla ice cream, is the perfect warm-weather treat.

“Our GOAT Cheeseburger limited-time offering was a huge hit with our guests, so we are excited to mix in a sweet peach flavor for a fresh summer take on the fan-favorite,” says Taylor Fischer, Vice President of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Our new peach-inspired burger and shake pairing will be sure to make our fans’ day peachy keen.”

Since its founding in 2002, Elevation Burger has set a new standard in fast casual dining, with an unwavering commitment to sourcing the highest quality ingredients, including USDA-certified organic, 100% grass-fed beef and fresh-cut fries cooked in heart-healthy olive oil. Elevation Burger offers a range of menu items in addition to its signature organic burgers such as hand-scooped real ice cream shakes, organic, cage-free chicken sandwiches, onion rings battered in gluten-free breading, and plant-based protein options.