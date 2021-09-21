    Ellianos Celebrating National Coffee Day with Free Coffee

    Industry News | September 21, 2021

    What's the sweetest morning alarm clock? Most needed companion during a long drive? A shared comfort in conversations with dear friends? A sought-after pick-me-up when you're feeling sluggish? Coffee, of course,

    This versatile beverage is something everyone can enjoy—from the mom needing a boost of energy to the ultimate connoisseur of coffee. According to the National Coffee Association (NCA), the average American coffee drinker consumes a little over three cups per day (that's a little more than 68 gallons per year). With 62 percent of Americans consuming coffee daily, this beloved beverage deserves a day to celebrate it, and September 29 is the day to do it—National Coffee Day.

    To commemorate the day, Ellianos Coffee is offering a free medium-sized hot or iced coffee to all customers! Make plans to celebrate National Coffee Day on September 29 with Ellianos Coffee.

