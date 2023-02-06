Ellianos Coffee to Add Store in Valdosta, Georgia

Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is soon to expand in Valdosta, Georgia. Ellianos reports that it signed the agreement with new franchisees, Beth Joyner and Mystie Fehlman, and is looking forward to growing in the Valdosta market. The new store will be located at 3277 North Valdosta Road.

Ellianos Coffee is already operating at 1343 Baytree Road in Valdosta under the ownership of Ashley DeLoach and is a beloved staple in the Valdosta community. The sister franchisee duo, Beth and Mystie, is thrilled to expand Ellianos in their town and serve the same high-quality products with the excellent service the brand is known for. Beth, a long-time Valdosta resident, has served her community as a dental hygienist before dedicating her time to being a stay-at-home mom of two. Mystie, a new transplant to Valdosta with real estate experience, moved from the northern Georgia town of Jefferson to embark on this new venture with her sister. The sisters commented on their soon-coming store, "We are super excited to be able to open a new Ellianos location in the Valdosta community where we love to live. We want to bring the great taste of specialty coffee to the area."

Ellianos Executive Director, Mallory Pruitt, comments on the new Valdosta store, "We are looking forward to expanding in the Valdosta community and excited to see Beth and Mystie serve their customers with excellent service and great tasting coffee. Ellianos is already loved by so many in the southern Georgia area, specifically in Valdosta, and we are confident we will gain even more loyal customers with this new location."

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Cookies and Cream Freezer, Milan Mint Mocha, or Tuscany Toffee Latte. Ellianos locations also offer fruit smoothies, flavored Red Bull Energy Drink concoctions called Red Bull Rushes, teas, and more for those non-coffee drinkers. The menu offers food items that include hearty Breakfast Bowls with creamy grits, Breakfast Croissant Sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels, cookies, and much more.

Over the past year, the popular drive-thru coffee brand has experienced accelerated growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia, and offering territories in several other states. Ellianos is currently seeking franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

You can track the Ellianos Coffee Valdosta progress by following along on Facebook and Instagram, as well as following the corporate Facebook and Instagram pages for updates on special promotions, giveaways, and more.