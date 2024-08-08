Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, announced the opening of its newest location in Baxley, Georgia. This new addition to the Ellianos family is proudly owned and operated by local residents Byron and Lindsey Buxton, and Scott and Cheryl Tillery. Byron Buxton is currently the centerfielder for the ‘Twins.

The new Ellianos Coffee drive-thru, located at 527 W Parker Street aims to provide the community with great coffee, specialty drinks, and various food options. This marks a significant milestone for the franchise, bringing its signature blend of quality and convenience to the heart of Baxley.

“We are beyond excited to open our Ellianos Coffee shop right here in Baxley,” said Cheryl Tillery. “This community means so much to us, and we are thrilled to offer a place where people can come to our drive-thru, enjoy great coffee, and experience a sense of community. We can’t wait to serve our friends and neighbors with the same warmth and dedication that Ellianos is known for.”

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Caffe Dolce Latte, iced Tuscany Toffee Latte, or a Cookies and Cream Freezer. For non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos offers fruit smoothies, Red Bull Rushes, teas, shakes, and more. The coffee franchise also provides an array of food items such as breakfast sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels, hearty breakfast bowls with creamy homemade grits, and more.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in other states. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.