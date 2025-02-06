Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, announces the opening of its new store in Winter Springs, Florida. This new establishment now serves customers adjacent to Foundry Church and offers a convenient spot for coffee lovers in the Winter Springs community.

Derk Adkins, one of the store’s franchisees, expressed his excitement about bringing Ellianos Coffee to Winter Springs. “We are thrilled to officially open the doors of Ellianos Coffee in Winter Springs,” said Adkins. “Having resided in the Orlando area for over two decades, we have developed an appreciation for this community. As proud alumni of the University of Central Florida, we are delighted to now serve our fellow community members with Ellianos’ exceptional coffee and service.”

The decision to open an Ellianos Coffee franchise was driven by the brand’s exceptional quality and commitment to community engagement. “We were drawn to the Ellianos coffee brand due to its exceptional product quality and taste, business model, commitment to community engagement, and genuine care for employees and customers,” explained Adkins. “Now that we’re open, we’re excited to share these qualities with our customers every day.”

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Caffe Dolce Latte, iced Tuscany Toffee Latte, or a Cookies and Cream Freezer. For non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos offers fruit smoothies, energy drinks, teas, and refreshers. The coffee franchise also provides an array of food items such as breakfast sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels, hearty breakfast bowls with creamy homemade grits, and more.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, and offering territories in other states across the southeast. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.