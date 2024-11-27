Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, announced the opening of its second store in Montgomery, Alabama, located at 266 Winton M Blount Loop. This new addition to the Montgomery area underscores Ellianos Coffee’s dedication to expanding its presence and bringing its signature quality to more coffee enthusiasts in the Heart of Dixie.

Following the successful launch of its first two locations in Montgomery earlier this year, the opening of this store marks a significant milestone in Ellianos Coffee’s growth strategy. This expansion reflects the brand’s commitment to providing high-quality coffee and exceptional service to the bustling Montgomery community.

“We are overjoyed to unveil our third Ellianos Coffee shop in Montgomery this year,” said a spokesperson for Ellianos Coffee. “The warm reception and support from the Montgomery community have been overwhelming, and we are thrilled to continue serving our customers with the finest coffee and a welcoming atmosphere at our new location.”

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Caffe Dolce Latte, iced Tuscany Toffee Latte, or a Cookies and Cream Freezer. For non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos offers fruit smoothies, Red Bull Rushes, teas, shakes, and more. The coffee franchise also provides an array of food items such as breakfast sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels, hearty breakfast bowls with creamy homemade grits, and more.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in other states. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.