Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is excited to announce that its second location in Ocala is now open and ready to serve customers. The new site, located at 101 SW 60th Ave, Ocala, FL, brings the convenience and quality of Ellianos to the fast-growing west side of Marion County.

This location is developed by Bullard Investment Group (B.I.G.) — a team made up of Brian and Brittney, and Kyle and Stephanie Bullard, who bring diverse backgrounds in healthcare, military, customer service, and property management. While their professional experiences vary, they share a common passion for coffee and a deep appreciation for the Ellianos brand.

“We may come from different walks of life, but we all truly love coffee — and we absolutely LOVE Ellianos,” the group shared in a joint statement. “The brand’s consistency, commitment to quality, and warm interactions we’ve had at every location made this decision easy. Being franchisees feels less like running a business and more like joining a family.”

For Kyle and Brian, both originally from Ocala, this second location holds personal significance. “We’ve watched this area grow for decades and knew it was the perfect spot for an Ellianos,” they said. “There’s a real need for high-quality, quick-service coffee here.”

An Ellianos Coffee spokesperson added, “We’re thrilled to celebrate the opening of our second Ocala location with the Bullard Investment Group. Their dedication, community roots, and passion for our brand make them incredible partners. We look forward to serving even more of the Ocala community with our signature drinks and exceptional customer experience.”

Ellianos Coffee continues to experience rapid growth throughout the southeast, with dozens of new stores in development and even more in the pipeline. The brand’s unique drive-thru-only model, strong franchisee support system, and unwavering commitment to quality have made it a standout in the competitive coffee space. As more franchise partners join the Ellianos family, communities across the southeast can expect to see more locations popping up in the near future.