Ellianos Coffee Announces Valentine's Special Menu

Ellianos Coffee is ready to celebrate Valentine's Day all February long with their Valentine's Special menu. The Raspberry White Mocha latte is an annual customer favorite, and it's back again this year, available starting February 1st. The tangy taste of raspberry pairs perfectly with the creamy, rich sweetness of white mocha in this irresistibly tasty treat. It's available hot, iced, or frozen and is, of course, always better when shared with a friend or that special someone!

Date night wouldn't be complete without dessert. Ellianos is also featuring their delectable White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie this February. This sweet, buttery cookie, along with the Raspberry White Mocha latte, is a match made in coffee heaven! The White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie will be featured throughout February but is a permanent menu item.

Are you looking to give your partner the perfect Valentine's Day gift? Ditch the chocolate and give them the gift they really want - Ellianos Coffee! Gift cards are available for purchase year-round and are the perfect way to tell someone, "I love you!" Make this Valentine's Day one to remember with Ellianos.