Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, announced the commencement of construction on its first North Carolina location in Mooresville. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the brand as it enters the Tar Heel State, bringing its signature Italian Quality at America’s Pace to eager coffee enthusiasts in the region.

The new Ellianos Coffee shop will cater to the vibrant local community and visitors in Mooresville. Known for its exceptional coffee drinks, smoothies, and food items, Ellianos is set to become a go-to destination for residents seeking premium beverages and quick, friendly service.

“We are super excited to be the first Ellianos in North Carolina and bring the brand and quality of drinks to the area,” said the local franchisee. “As residents of Iredell County, we wanted to share Ellianos with our neighbors. The quality of the drinks and the strength of the brand attracted us to Ellianos Coffee, and we’re confident that the local community will embrace it just as enthusiastically as we have.”

The decision to expand into Mooresville aligns with Ellianos Coffee’s strategic growth plans and its commitment to serving new markets with its unique blend of quality and convenience.

Jonathan Morgan, Director of Franchise Sales for Ellianos Coffee, expressed his enthusiasm about the new location: “We’re thrilled to break ground on our first North Carolina store in Mooresville. This expansion represents a pivotal moment for Ellianos as we introduce our brand to a new state. With its great community and appreciation for quality coffee, the Mooresville area is the perfect location for us to debut in North Carolina. We’re confident that our commitment to serving exceptional coffee drinks and providing top-notch customer service will resonate strongly with the residents.”

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Caffe Dolce Latte, iced Tuscany Toffee Latte, or a Cookies and Cream Freezer. For non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos offers fruit smoothies, energy drinks, teas, and refreshers. The coffee franchise also provides an array of food items such as breakfast sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels, hearty breakfast bowls with creamy homemade grits, and more.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, and offering territories in other states across the southeast. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.