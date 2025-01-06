Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, announced the commencement of construction on its newest location in Crystal River, Florida. Located at 1204 NE Fifth St, the new store is set to bring the unique Ellianos experience to Crystal River’s vibrant and fast-growing community.

Franchisees Rebecca Bennett and Katie Hygema, who hail from the Lake City area, are the passionate forces behind this exciting new venture. “We are beyond excited to be starting this Ellianos project,” said Bennett and Hygema. “Our project has been in the works for almost two years, so it’s surreal to see it come to life. Growing up, we loved drinking Ellianos Coffee, and the quality and consistency of their products made us eager to become franchisees. With its fast-growing community and abundant offerings, we knew Crystal River would be the perfect location for an Ellianos Coffee shop.”

An Ellianos spokesperson expressed the company’s enthusiasm for the new development, stating, “We are thrilled to expand our presence in Florida with the Crystal River location. Rebecca and Katie have shown incredible dedication and passion for the Ellianos brand, and we are confident that they will bring the same level of excellence and warmth to the Crystal River community.”

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Caffe Dolce Latte, iced Tuscany Toffee Latte, or a Cookies and Cream Freezer. For non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos offers fruit smoothies, Red Bull Rushes, teas, shakes, and more. The coffee franchise also provides an array of food items such as breakfast sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels, hearty breakfast bowls with creamy homemade grits, and more.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in other states. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.