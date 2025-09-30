Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru coffee franchise, is excited to announce that construction has officially begun on a new location in Eufaula, Alabama. The store will be located at 113 Meadow Drive, Eufaula, AL, marking another step forward in the brand’s continued growth throughout the Southeast.

The new Eufaula location will be owned and operated by John Smith and Hunter Phillips, franchisees who also operate an Ellianos in Headland, Alabama. After opening their first location, Smith and Phillips quickly gained momentum and are eager to expand their footprint with the brand.

“We are super excited,” said franchisee John Smith. “In Headland, we were getting our feet wet, and now we are full force with the brand. Ellianos offers a modern look and high-quality drinks, and we can’t wait to bring that experience to the Eufaula community.”

The franchisees noted that choosing Eufaula was a natural decision. “One of the main reasons we selected this location is the lake in Eufaula, along with the strong traffic the area sees,” explained Hunter Phillips. “It’s also not too far from where we live, making it the perfect spot to grow with Ellianos.”

Ellianos Coffee has been steadily expanding, with locations throughout Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and beyond. Known for its signature lattes, smoothies, and specialty drinks, Ellianos combines premium coffee with quick, convenient service for guests on the go.

A spokesperson for Ellianos Coffee shared the company’s excitement about the new project:

“We are thrilled to see John and Hunter continue to grow with the Ellianos family. Their passion for quality and their commitment to serving their community make them outstanding partners. Eufaula is a wonderful market, and we can’t wait to welcome guests with the exceptional coffee and service Ellianos is known for.”

Ellianos Coffee continues to experience rapid growth throughout the southeast, with dozens of new stores in development and even more in the pipeline. The brand’s unique drive-thru-only model, strong franchisee support system, and unwavering commitment to quality have made it a standout in the competitive coffee space. As more franchise partners join the Ellianos family, communities across the southeast can expect to see more locations popping up in the near future.