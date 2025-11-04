Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is thrilled to announce that construction has officially begun on its newest location at 2890 Lakeland Highlands Rd., Lakeland, FL 33803. The Lakeland community will soon be able to enjoy Ellianos’ signature drive-thru experience, serving high-quality, handcrafted drinks and food items with unmatched speed and convenience.

This location is being developed by Shawn R. McDonald, an active licensed real estate broker, and Taylor Caffey, a retired mortgage lender. They are eager to bring Ellianos Coffee to the community.

“As a lifelong resident of Lakeland, this community means so much to us,” said McDonald, who has family ties to Lakeland dating back to the early 1950s. “Lakeland is my hometown, and I’ve seen this community grow from a sleepy small town into a thriving city in the heart of Central Florida.”

“The Ellianos Coffee brand encompasses high standards, including high-quality beverages, food items, and a family-friendly staff. We’re excited to create a place where people can start their mornings and recharge throughout the day,” added co-owner Caffey. “Bringing Ellianos to Lakeland is about more than great coffee and beverages—it’s about investing in the community that has invested in us for so many years. We look forward to serving our neighbors, creating jobs, and contributing to the vibrant growth of our city.”

Jonathan Morgan, Direcor of Franchise Development at Ellianos Coffee, shared his excitement as well: “We are proud to expand our footprint in Florida with the Lakeland location. Shawn and Taylor are dedicated to the brand and the community, and we know this store will deliver the Ellianos promise—Every Guest. Every Time.”

Known for their handcrafted espresso drinks and crave-worthy breakfast items, Ellianos Coffee has earned a loyal following across the Southeast. Popular menu favorites include the smooth and bold Signature Creations, refreshing Freezers, and their savory breakfast grit bowls—featuring creamy grits topped with eggs, cheese, and proteins like bacon or sausage. With a reputation for fast, friendly service and high-quality ingredients, Ellianos delivers a drive-thru coffee experience that keeps guests coming back.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, and offering territories in other states across the southeast. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.