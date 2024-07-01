Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, announced the commencement of construction for a new location in Ocala, Florida. The new store will be located at 7682 SW Hwy 200, offering Ocala residents a convenient spot to enjoy their favorite coffee beverages.

Brandon Kutner, the franchisee for the Ocala location, shared his excitement about the upcoming store: “We are thrilled to bring Ellianos Coffee to the Ocala community. The construction of this new location marks a significant milestone for us, and we can’t wait to serve the residents of Ocala with the same dedication and quality that Ellianos is known for. We are committed to creating a welcoming environment where everyone can enjoy a great cup of coffee.”

In addition to this first Ocala location, Brandon Kutner is also set to open another Ellianos Coffee shop in Williston, Florida later this year as well as a second Ocala location in 2025. This expansion reflects Ellianos Coffee’s growing popularity and commitment to making quality coffee accessible to more communities.

Jonathan Morgan, Director of Franchise Sales at Ellianos Coffee, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion in Central Florida: “We are incredibly excited about our growth in Central Florida. With the new Ocala location, our presence in the region continues to strengthen. We already have a thriving store in Belleview and another further south in Eustis. Each new location brings us closer to more coffee lovers, and we look forward to becoming a part of the Ocala community.”

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Caffe Dolce Latte, iced Tuscany Toffee Latte, or a Cookies and Cream Freezer. For non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos offers fruit smoothies, Red Bull Rushes, teas, shakes, and more. The coffee franchise also provides an array of food items such as breakfast sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels, hearty breakfast bowls with creamy homemade grits, and more.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in other states. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.