Ellianos Coffee to Bring Another Store to Jacksonville, Florida

Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based premium drive-thru coffee chain, continues to develop in Jacksonville, Florida, recently announcing a new store is in construction near the intersection of Old Kings Highway and Baymeadows Road. The store's address is 8781 Old Kings Road S., Jacksonville, FL 32217.

Ellianos reports that it signed the new store agreement with the father-daughter duo, Jared and Megan Cady. While this will be the Cady’s first Ellianos store, they are well-accustomed to the franchise model, already owning several other businesses and part of the Ellianos Corporate team. As Ellianos’ Director of Training & Store Operations, Megan has a wealth of knowledge and experience in both the Ellianos franchise system and coffee industry, at large. In a recent interview, Mr. Cady states, "We love the Baymeadows area and can't wait to be a part of the community!"

A contact at Ellianos commented on the new store agreement, stating, "We are eager to continue our growth plan in Jacksonville and looking forward to serving residents east of the St. John's River. Jared and Megan Cady are excellent operators and will do a great job bringing 'Italian Quality at America's PaceÆ' to the Baymeadows community."

The popular coffee drive-thru brand already has a foothold in the Jacksonville market, with one store currently operating on Lane Avenue, another operating in Orange Park off Blanding Boulevard, and several more in the pipeline.

Ellianos Coffee offers specialty espresso drinks, smoothies, latte freezers, and more. For non-coffee drinkers, they also serve a flavored Red Bull Energy Drink concoction called a Red Bull Rush. Additionally, they serve various food items such as hearty breakfast grit bowls, breakfast sandwiches, bagels, cookies, brownies, and chicken salad croissants.