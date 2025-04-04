Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated Banana Pudding Freezer. This beloved seasonal treat is now available at all Ellianos locations for a limited time, much to the delight of customers eagerly awaiting its comeback.

The Banana Pudding Freezer, a unique blend of flavors that captures the essence of a classic Southern dessert, has become a springtime tradition for Ellianos Coffee enthusiasts. This year’s promotion brings back the same irresistible combination that customers have grown to love: real banana slices, crunchy vanilla wafers, and Ellianos’ signature freezer blend of rich espresso and creamy ice cream.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the Banana Pudding Freezer to our menu,” said Samantha Leis, Director of Training at Ellianos Coffee. “Every year, we receive countless inquiries from customers asking when this fan-favorite will return, so we’re excited to see the joy it brings to longtime fans and those trying it for the first time this season.”

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Caffe Dolce Latte, iced Tuscany Toffee Latte, or a Cookies and Cream Freezer. For non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos offers fruit smoothies, energy drinks, teas, and refreshers. The coffee franchise also provides an array of food items such as breakfast sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels, hearty breakfast bowls with creamy homemade grits, and more.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, and offering territories in other states across the southeast. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.