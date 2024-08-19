Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, announced the return of its highly anticipated pumpkin-flavored menu. This year, the beloved coffee chain is taking the fall season to new heights with five pumpkin-inspired treats, including two exciting new additions.

From now until the end of October, coffee enthusiasts and pumpkin fans alike can indulge in these limited-time offerings at all Ellianos Coffee locations:

Pumpkin White Mocha: Available hot, iced, or frozen, this luxurious blend of white chocolate and pumpkin flavors balances sweetness and warmth.

Pumpkin Spice Latte: The quintessential fall beverage, available hot, iced, or frozen, combines Ellianos’ premium espresso with the flavors of pumpkin and aromatic spices.

Cold Brew w/Pumpkin Cold Foam (NEW): A refreshing twist on fall flavors featuring Ellianos’ smooth cold brew topped with a layer of pumpkin-infused cold foam.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin: A pumpkin-flavored muffin filled with a cream cheese center, perfect for pairing with any of our pumpkin beverages.

Pumpkin Cake Pop (NEW): This delightful bite-sized treat features pumpkin cake in a sweet coating with sprinkles. It is ideal for on-the-go snacking or as a bit of indulgence with your favorite Ellianos coffee.

An Ellianos Coffee spokesperson expressed enthusiasm for this year’s pumpkin lineup: “We’re thrilled to bring back our customers’ fall favorites while introducing two new pumpkin-inspired creations. The addition of our Cold Brew w/Pumpkin Cold Foam and Pumpkin Cake Pop demonstrates our commitment to innovation and meeting the tastes of our valued customers.”

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Caffe Dolce Latte, iced Tuscany Toffee Latte, or a Cookies and Cream Freezer. For non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos offers fruit smoothies, Red Bull Rushes, teas, shakes, and more. The coffee franchise also provides an array of food items such as breakfast sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels, hearty breakfast bowls with creamy homemade grits, and more.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in other states. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.