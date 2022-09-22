Ellianos Coffee is Coming to Brevard County, Florida

Brevard County residents enjoy local attractions such as the Arts District, Rosseter House Museum and Gardens, the nearby beach, and the county zoo, among others. Situated on Florida's space coast, this vibrant area offers its community members an abundance of amenities to enjoy, and soon it will welcome the area's first Ellianos Coffee drive-thru coffee shop.

New Ellianos franchisees, longtime Florida residents with extensive business experience, are looking forward to bringing the Ellianos Coffee brand to Brevard County. Being attracted to Ellianos' business reputation, quality of products, and excellent customer service, these franchisees knew they had to bring the popular brand to their area.

Ellianos Coffee recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, and in that 20-year history has established a robust and loyal customer base. The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Milan Mint Mocha, Cookies and Cream Freezer, or Venetian Vanilla Breve. Keeping the non-coffee drinker in mind, Ellianos also offers fruit smoothies, flavored Red Bull Energy Drink concoctions called Red Bull Rushes, teas, and more. The coffee franchise also offers food items such as breakfast sandwiches, bagels, breakfast bowls with creamy grits, and more.

Ellianos has experienced accelerated growth over the past year, rapidly expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in several other states. Ellianos is currently seeking franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.