Ellianos Coffee is Coming to Daytona Beach

Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is coming soon to Daytona Beach, Florida. Ellianos reports that it signed the agreement with new franchisee, Herman Whitley, and is eager to begin serving the residents of Daytona.

Whitley, a current Volusia County resident, remarked on the new venture, "I'm very excited to be involved with Ellianos as they begin to really expand their footprint." He continues, "My daughter worked at an Ellianos store in Atlanta and shared a cup with me. After looking into the business, I knew I wanted to be part of it and leave a legacy for my family."

A contact at Ellianos reported on the upcoming store stating, "We are looking forward to expanding into the Daytona area and bringing Mr. Whitley into our family of franchisees. We can't wait to see Daytona fall in love with our high-quality coffee and excellent service. Mr. Whitley will be an excellent operator, and we're looking forward to seeing him and his family take on this new journey."

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Cookies and Cream Freezer, Tuscany Toffee Latte, or Milan Mint Mocha. Ellianos also offers fruit smoothies, flavored Red Bull Energy Drink concoctions called Red Bull Rushes, teas, and more for those looking for something without coffee. The menu offers food items that include Breakfast Bowls with creamy grits, Breakfast Croissant Sandwiches, cookies, and much more.

Over the past year, the distinguished drive-thru coffee brand has experienced accelerated growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia, and offering territories in several other states. Ellianos is currently seeking franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.