Ellianos Coffee is Coming to Newberry, Florida

Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is coming soon to Newberry, Florida. Ellianos reports that it signed the agreement with new franchisees Eric and Randi Preston, and is looking forward to serving the Newberry community.

Eric and Randi have a combined 35 years of experience in the food service industry in North Florida. Eric, who is also currently positioned as Ellianos Coffee's Director of Operations and Logistics, commented on their new venture, "It has always been our dream to own our own business, and we are very excited to open our Ellianos Coffee franchise." He went on to say, "Newberry isn't too far from our hometown, and we love the small-town feel, along with it being a growing community."

Mallory Pruitt, Ellianos Coffee Executive Director, reported on the new-coming store stating, "We know the Prestons will be great operators of the Newberry store. They're committed to providing the community with the high-quality coffee and excellent customer service we're known for. Newberry is in for a treat!"

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Cookies and Cream Freezer, Tuscany Toffee Latte, or Milan Mint Mocha. Ellianos also offers fruit smoothies, flavored Red Bull Energy Drink concoctions called Red Bull Rushes, teas, and more for those looking for something without coffee. The menu offers food items that include Breakfast Bowls with creamy grits, Breakfast Croissant Sandwiches, cookies, and much more.

Over the past year, the distinguished drive-thru coffee brand has experienced accelerated growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia, and offering territories in several other states. Ellianos is currently seeking franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.