Ellianos Coffee is Coming Soon to Vidalia, Georgia

Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is coming soon to the Sweet Onion City - Vidalia, Georgia. Ellianos reports that it signed the agreement with new franchisees, Mark and Allison Bell, and is eager to see the store serving the area's residents Italian Quality at America's Pace.

Allison Bell comments on the new venture, "Mark and I are very excited to make our dream a reality. We have wanted to partner with Ellianos for years and now have the opportunity to provide quality coffee to the Vidalia area." The Bells are South Georgia residents, noting that Vidalia has many similarities to their small hometown. They chose a location between Vidalia and Lyons. The site's address is 3105-B East 1st Street, Vidalia, GA 30474.

A contact at Ellianos reported on the upcoming store stating, "We are looking forward to further making an impact in the South Georgia area and bringing the Bells into our family of franchisees. Our coffee and concept have already been well-received in the Southern Georgia area, and we are confident Vidalia will fall in love with Ellianos in the same way. The Bells will be excellent store operators, and we're excited to watch them make connections in their community."

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Venetian Vanilla Breve, Cookies and Cream Freezer, or Tuscany Toffee Latte. Ellianos also offers fruit smoothies, flavored Red Bull Energy Drink concoctions called Red Bull Rushes, teas, and more for those non-coffee drinkers. The menu offers food items that include Breakfast Bowls with creamy grits, Breakfast Croissant Sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels, cookies, and much more.

Over the past year, the popular drive-thru coffee brand has experienced accelerated growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia, and offering territories in several other states. Ellianos is currently seeking franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

You can track the Ellianos Coffee Vidalia progress by following along on Facebook and Instagram, as well as following the corporate Facebook and Instagram pages for updates on special promotions, giveaways, and more.