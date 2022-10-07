Ellianos Coffee to Enter Athens, Georgia

Florida-based drive-thru specialty coffee franchise, Ellianos Coffee, is making its way into Georgia Bulldog territory. Athens, Georgia, home to the National Championship-winning football team, a thriving music industry, and a lively downtown scene, will soon welcome its first Ellianos Coffee location. The new drive-thru coffee shop will be located at 925 N. U.S. Highway 29 in Athens. Ellianos reports that it signed the agreement with new franchisees Joseph Coleman and Charlie Massey, both eager to begin serving Athens community members Italian Quality at America's Pace.

Coleman commented on the new location, "We both live in this area. We kept finding ourselves craving Ellianos after each trip home to South Georgia. We knew we had to bring this incredible product to our friends and neighbors so they can enjoy it as well!" He went on to state, "We are thrilled to bring Ellianos to the Athens area. We are confident that the quality and reputation of the brand will spread rapidly here just as it has in Florida and South Georgia."

Ellianos Coffee Executive Director Mallory Pruitt remarked on the soon-coming store, "We're thrilled to be expanding into the Northern Georgia market and are sure the area's residents will soon find their favorite pick-me-up. Charlie and Joseph will be excellent store operators, and I'm eager to see the new location serve its community in the coming years."

The Ellianos menu boasts items for the coffee aficionado and non-coffee drinkers alike. Ellianos, known for Signature Creations such as the Cookies and Cream Freezer, Tuscany Toffee Latte, or Venetian Vanilla Breve, also offers fruit smoothies, flavored Red Bull Energy Drink concoctions called Red Bull Rushes, teas, and more.

For those looking for something to eat with their morning cup of coffee or a midday snack, the popular coffee brand offers food items that include Breakfast Bowls with creamy grits, Breakfast Croissant Sandwiches, cookies, Chicken Salad Sandwiches, and much more.

Over the past year, the distinguished drive-thru coffee brand has experienced accelerated growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in several other states. Ellianos is currently seeking franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.