Ellianos Coffee to Enter Belleview, Florida

Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is coming soon to Belleview, Florida. Ellianos reports that it signed the agreement with new franchisee, Emery Abshier. The store will be located at 6147 SE Abshier Boulevard in Belleview.

Abshier, a fifth-generation Floridian and Florida State University alum, remarked on the new venture, "We are very excited to be growing with the Ellianos Coffee Team and equally excited to bring this new business to our community! I know they are going to love it!" He continued, "This type of business has been needed in our community for a long time. The site we have chosen has great visibility and will allow us to give our customers easy access to get in and out quickly."

A contact at Ellianos reported on the upcoming store stating, "We are looking forward to expanding into Belleview and welcoming Mr. Abshier into our family of franchisees. We can't wait to see the area fall in love with our high-quality coffee and excellent service. Mr. Abshier will be an excellent operator. His passion for his community and commitment to excellence shines through his work very clearly."

The Ellianos menu is one factor Abshier notes as something that attracted him to the brand. He says, "The Ellianos menu is based upon what the customer is asking for, and everything tastes great!" The menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Cookies and Cream Freezer, Tuscany Toffee Latte, or Milan Mint Mocha. Additionally, Ellianos offers fruit smoothies, flavored Red Bull Energy Drink concoctions called Red Bull Rushes, teas, and more for those non-coffee drinkers. The menu also offers food items that include Breakfast Bowls with creamy grits, Breakfast Croissant Sandwiches, cookies, and much more.

Over the past year, the distinguished drive-thru coffee brand has experienced accelerated growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia, and offering territories in several other states. Ellianos is currently seeking franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.