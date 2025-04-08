Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, announces its expansion into Mississippi, with a new location under development in the state’s southern region. This development marks the sixth state in the company’s footprint, as Ellianos continues to grow as a drive-thru coffee concept based in the Southeast United States.

Established in 2002, Ellianos currently operates 65 locations throughout Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, with locations in development in Tennessee and North Carolina. The company has expanded through its franchise model, focusing on quality products, efficient service, and customer experience.

“We’re excited to bring Ellianos Coffee to Mississippi,” said Scott Stewart, Founder and CEO of Ellianos Coffee. “This expansion is part of our ongoing development across the Southeast region. We look forward to serving the Mississippi community with our coffee, specialty beverages, and food offerings.”

The Ellianos menu includes a variety of coffee-based beverages such as the Caffé Dolce (white mocha latte with caramel), Milan Mint Mocha (mint and dark chocolate latte), and Tuscany Toffee (toffee latte with caramel sauce). The company also offers smoothies, energy drinks, and a selection of food items.

The food menu features breakfast options throughout the day, including breakfast sandwiches served on bagels, croissants, or biscuits. Ellianos also offers signature Southern-style grit bowls, with several varieties featuring toppings such as bacon, sausage, cheese, and eggs. These food offerings complement the beverage menu and provide customers with quick meal options in the drive-thru format.

In the drive-thru coffee segment, Ellianos utilizes a double-sided drive-thru model to provide efficient service while maintaining quality. As a drive-thru coffee business founded and headquartered in the Southeast, Ellianos has developed its operations with regional considerations, including food items that appeal to Southern tastes.