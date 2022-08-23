Ellianos Coffee Eyes Expansion in Greater Atlanta Market

Ellianos Coffee, a southeastern-based drive-thru specialty coffee franchise, is quickly expanding in the greater Atlanta area. This growth is attributed to expansion plans of existing franchisees, in addition to five new Atlanta area franchisees who have recently signed development deals with the popular coffee brand, lending to a total of 15 Ellianos stores either currently open or in development for the area.

Open locations in the Atlanta market include stores in Rockmart, Lithia Springs, and Dallas, Georgia, with in-development locations including Peachtree City, Rome, Bremen, Athens, and more in the surrounding areas.

Ellianos Vice President of Franchise Development, Chad Stewart, commented on the Atlanta expansion stating, "We are so excited to expand our brand in the greater Atlanta area, reaching new customers with our high-quality products and the speedy, excellent customer experience we're known for."

News of the Atlanta expansion follows Ellianos' overwhelming development in the Jacksonville, Florida market, with a total of 14 open or in development stores for the area.

In its over 20-year history, Ellianos Coffee has built a strong, loyal customer base and developed robust franchisee support programs, which have partly contributed to its recent expansion phase. Reaching its 100th store milestone earlier this year, Ellianos currently has 24 open stores with over 80 more in development.

Ellianos is seeking franchisees for territories in states throughout the southeast United States, including Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina.