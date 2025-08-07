Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru coffee franchise, is proud to announce its expansion into Fort Myers with two new locations currently in development—one in Fort Myers and another in nearby Lehigh Acres. This exciting move marks another major milestone for the Ellianos coffee franchise, which continues to grow throughout the southeastern United States.

This move marks a significant step in Ellianos’ strategic growth plan throughout Florida, where the brand has developed a loyal customer base thanks to its high-quality coffee, efficient service, and Southern hospitality. While Ellianos has established a strong presence in North Florida and Georgia, it has recently begun extending its footprint further south, with one operating store in Port Charlotte and another in the works in Englewood. The addition of Fort Myers and Lehigh Acres signals the brand’s continued momentum in the Sunshine State.

“We’re making a big push in the Sunshine State,” said Jonathan Morgan, Director of Franchise Sales at Ellianos Coffee. “Fort Myers and Lehigh Acres are vibrant, fast-growing communities that align perfectly with our mission to serve convenient, premium coffee with a hometown feel. We’re excited to bring the Ellianos experience to these new markets and meet the demand we’re seeing in Southwest Florida.”

Ellianos Coffee continues to experience rapid growth throughout the southeast, with dozens of new stores in development and even more in the pipeline. The brand’s unique drive-thru-only model, strong franchisee support system, and unwavering commitment to quality have made it a standout in the competitive coffee space. As more franchise partners join the Ellianos family, communities across the southeast can expect to see more locations popping up in the near future.