Ellianos Coffee Headed to Jacksonville Heights

Ellianos Coffee, a Southeast-based drive-thru coffee chain, is expanding into the Jacksonville Heights area of Jacksonville, Florida, announcing a newly signed agreement. The new location will be situated at 8310 103rd Street, Jacksonville, Florida, 32210. Ellianos reports that it signed the agreement with new franchisees, eager to open their store and soon serve more Jacksonville residents specialty coffee drinks, smoothies, breakfast items, and more.

A contact at Ellianos reported on the two-unit agreement stating, "We could not be more excited to bring the amazing 'Italian Quality at America's Pace' concept that has already been so well-received in Jacksonville to even more communities. We have a strong, loyal customer base in the Jacksonville area and know even more customers will soon find their favorite cup of coffee."

Franchisees of the new location, Jason Blandford and Leebeth Ortiz, are from Jacksonville and know the area very well. "We believe there is tons of growth in this area, especially with the addition to the first coast highway," Blandford says on their new location. As the current owner of Steel Mill CrossFit and with extensive prior experience in business, Blandford is looking forward to this new endeavor. "We are super excited to get started to help grow the brand and hopefully add more stores ourselves in the future."

Over the past year, the popular drive-thru coffee brand has experienced accelerated growth, broadening its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in several other states. In addition to Jacksonville, Ellianos will soon come to Sarasota, Tampa, Leesburg, Eustis, and Orlando and is continually developing in the surrounding areas.

Ellianos Coffee offers specialty espresso drinks, fruit smoothies, latte freezers, and more. One customer favorite is their signature Cookies and Cream Freezer - a sweet blend of espresso, real Oreo cookies, and ice cream. They also serve various food items such as hearty breakfast grit bowls, breakfast sandwiches, bagels, cookies, brownies, chicken salad croissants, and more.