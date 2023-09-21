Ellianos Coffee to Hold Grand Opening for Gainesville, Florida Shop

Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, invites the community to join them for a Grand Opening Celebration at their Gainesville location on Monday, September 25, starting at 1:30 PM. The event will feature a special ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce at 2:00 PM, along with a meet-and-greet with Florida Running Back Trevor Etienne following the ribbon cutting.

This location is owned by the same visionary team of the successful Ellianos Coffee store in Alachua, Florida, conveniently situated off U.S. Highway 441. Chad Stewart, Franchisee and Ellianos Coffee Vice President of Development, is enthusiastic about this exciting expansion, declaring, "We are excited to bring the local flavor of Ellianos that many have come to love in Alachua, Florida, down the road to Gainesville. When we saw the Markets West project that the Concept Companies had developed off Tower Rd, we knew we wanted to be a part of it."

This Grand Opening Celebration will be an unforgettable event filled with delicious coffee, exciting encounters, and a warm community atmosphere. Be sure to mark your calendars and bring your friends and family along for a day of fun, coffee, and community spirit!

The popular specialty coffee brand offers several menu items, including espresso drinks, latte freezers, drip coffee, and more. For non-coffee drinkers, they also serve smoothies, teas, various flavored energy drink offerings called Ellianos Edge, and more. They also serve food items such as hearty breakfast grit bowls, breakfast sandwiches, bagels, cookies, brownies, and chicken salad croissants.

Ellianos has seen sustained franchise growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in several other states. Ellianos is currently seeking franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.