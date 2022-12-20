Ellianos Coffee Holds Grand Opening for Another Jacksonville, Florida Location

Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based premium drive-thru coffee franchise, is celebrating the Grand Opening of another location in Jacksonville, Florida. The new store will officially open to the public on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 9:00 am. Located near the intersection of Old Kings Highway and Baymeadows Road, the store’s address is 8781 Old Kings Road S., Jacksonville, FL 32217.

The popular specialty coffee brand offers several menu items, including espresso drinks, latte freezers, drip coffee, and more. For non-coffee drinkers, they also serve smoothies, teas, and a flavored Red Bull Energy Drink concoction called a Red Bull Rush. Additionally, they serve various food items such as hearty breakfast grit bowls, breakfast sandwiches, bagels, cookies, brownies, and chicken salad croissants.

The Old Kings Road store is under the ownership of the father-daughter duo Jared and Megan Cady. Jared is extremely knowledgeable of the franchise system, owning several franchise pizza stores and offering years of business experience. Megan is part of the Ellianos Coffee Corporate team, positioned as the director of Training and Store Operations. Together, their experience of the Ellianos franchise system and coffee industry will serve the Jacksonville community well. Jared commented on their newest venture stating, “We love the Baymeadows area and can’t wait to be a part of the community!”

Ellianos Coffee Executive Director, Mallory Pruitt, commented on the new store opening, stating, “We couldn’t be more excited for Jared and Megan. They’ve put so much work into this store and are excellent operators who will be sure to carry out the high-quality products and excellent customer service we’re known for. The Baymeadows community is in for a treat! We’re looking forward to seeing a great response to their Grand Opening.” This new store will be the 30th Ellianos Coffee store open and one of twelve stores planned for the Jacksonville area.

Ellianos customers can follow the Baymeadows store on Facebook and Instagram, as well as the corporate Facebook and Instagram pages for more information on special promotions, giveaways, and more.