Ellianos Coffee Inks Two-Unit Deal in Northeast Florida

Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru coffee chain is broadening its footprint in the Northeast Florida region, announcing a two-unit deal in Nassau County, Florida, including Yulee and Amelia Island.

Ellianos reports that it signed a two-unit development agreement with current franchisees Spencer and Kacie Hutchison. They currently own and operate two Ellianos Coffee stores in Douglas, GA, as well as one in Kingsland, GA, and will soon welcome an additional store in St. Mary's, GA. This two-unit deal in Nassau County will total five operating stores under the husband-and-wife duo and will make thousands of coffee consumers very happy!

A contact at Ellianos reported on the two-unit agreement stating, "We could not be more excited to bring the amazing 'Italian Quality at America's Pace' concept that has been so well received to North Jacksonville."

The popular coffee drive-thru brand already has a foothold in the Jacksonville market, with one store currently operating on Lane Avenue and another in Orange Park off Blanding Boulevard. There are also several store agreements in the pipeline for the Jacksonville market, all planned to open within the coming years.

Ellianos Coffee offers specialty espresso drinks, smoothies, latte freezers, and other drinks to satisfy any member of the family. They also serve various food items such as hearty breakfast grit bowls, breakfast sandwiches, bagels, cookies, brownies, chicken salad croissants, and more.