Ellianos Coffee Introduces Three New Fall Beverages

Ellianos Coffee, a popular southeastern-based drive-thru coffee franchise, is introducing three new drinks for its All-New Fall Favorites Line. Ellianos customers can look forward to enjoying the Salted Turtle Mocha, Maple Bar Latte, and Cinnamon Roll Latte throughout the fall season starting September 22.

Salted Turtle Mocha

The Salted Turtle Mocha combines the delectable flavors of salted caramel and dark chocolate in a rich, velvety latte Ellianos Customers are sure to "fall" in love with. A twist on the customer-favorite classic Turtle, this new rendition adds a salty element to the mix. This tasty new treat is available hot, iced, or frozen.

Maple Bar Latte

There's nothing that echoes the sense of fall more than the taste of maple! That's why Ellianos is rolling out a new Maple Bar Latte. Available hot, iced, or frozen, the maple bar latte will leave customers wanting to curl up with a hot stack of pancakes.

Cinnamon Roll Latte

Cool fall mornings this fall season will be made even better by Ellianos' new Cinnamon Roll Latte. The rich flavors of brown sugar cinnamon mingle with sweet white chocolate, reminiscent of fall weekend mornings spent at grandma's house. Customers can enjoy this drink hot, iced, or frozen starting on September 22.