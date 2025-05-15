Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, announced the launch of two highly requested menu items: Lemonade and Sweet Tea. These refreshing drinks are perfect for the warm weather ahead, offering customers new options to enjoy in the summer.

Customers can now enjoy the classic, crisp taste of Lemonade and Sweet Tea, which can be ordered on their own or combined as a half-and-half for the ultimate refreshing blend. Guests also have the option to personalize their drinks with any of the available flavor additions, creating a truly customized experience. Whether you’re craving the sweet and tart balance of Lemonade, the smooth comfort of Sweet Tea, or a perfect mix of both, Ellianos is committed to providing a drink that suits every taste.

“We’ve received a lot of customer feedback asking for these drinks, and we’re thrilled to finally bring them to our menu,” said Greg Pruitt, VP of Marketing at Ellianos Coffee. “As we continue to grow, customization remains a key part of what we offer our customers. Whether you prefer your drinks as is or with a hint of flavor, we’re excited to meet those requests and provide an elevated experience for all our guests.”

Ellianos’ Lemonade and Sweet Tea are designed to be the perfect addition to your coffee run, whether as a standalone drink or a delightful complement to your Ellianos favorites. With the option to customize with flavors like strawberry, raspberry, peach, and more, these beverages will be a hit for guests of all ages this summer.

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Caffe Dolce Latte, iced Tuscany Toffee Latte, or a Cookies and Cream Freezer. For non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos offers fruit smoothies, energy drinks, teas, and refreshers. The coffee franchise also provides an array of food items such as breakfast sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels, hearty breakfast bowls with creamy homemade grits, and more.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, and offering territories in other states across the southeast. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.