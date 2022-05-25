Ellianos Coffee Launches Red Bull Rush Drinks

Ellianos Coffee, a southeastern-based drive-thru coffee franchise, is launching an all-new summer Red Bull Rush lineup on June 6th that will be available for a limited time until August 7th. Non-coffee drinkers rejoice! This promotion is just for you.

The summer Red Bull Rush promotion will consist of three new flavors to celebrate the season - Blueberry Mojito, Cherry Limeade, and Tropical Oasis.

Blueberry Mojito Red Bull Rush consists of sweet blueberry, tart lime, and refreshing mint flavors. This perfect poolside pairing is the most refreshing drink to sip while laying out in the sun!

Cherry Limeade Red Bull Rush creates a tantalizing experience for your tastebuds, combining cherry and lime flavors to wake you up and put you in a summer state of mind.

Eager to be on a tropical getaway? Tropical Oasis just might be the perfect Red Bull Rush for you! Coconut and pineapple flavors mingle together to put you on the road toward paradise...or maybe just on the road to the park with your kids!

Whatever your plans are this summer, an Ellianos Red Bull Rush is the perfect pick-me-up! Check out our Summer Bucketlist for ideas on how you can enjoy the summer season with your friends and family!