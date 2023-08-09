Ellianos Coffee Launches Three Pumpkin-Flavored Drinks

Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is bringing fall early this year with the launch of its three pumpkin-flavored drinks. Starting on August 14th, customers can indulge in the Pumpkin White Mocha, Pumpkin Spice Latte, and Pumpkin Chai. Ellianos will also add a Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin to the lineup this season.

These fall specialties will be available to savor until November 5th, giving everyone ample time to indulge in their favorite pumpkin flavors. But early birds, you're in for a treat, as this launch marks the earliest-ever pumpkin debut for Ellianos Coffee.

In a statement regarding the early launch, an Ellianos spokesperson shared, "Every year, the anticipation for our fall promotion grows louder and arrives sooner. Our dedicated customers have voiced their desire for these beloved pumpkin flavors earlier each year. So, this season, we've listened and are thrilled to introduce our pumpkin lineup earlier than ever. It's our way of saying thank you and celebrating the magic of fall with our customers."

This fall promotion is the first of two this year. The second promotion will be announced at a later date.

The popular specialty coffee brand offers several menu items, including espresso drinks, latte freezers, drip coffee, and more. For non-coffee drinkers, they also serve smoothies, teas, various flavored energy drink offerings called Ellianos Edge, and more. They also serve food items such as hearty breakfast grit bowls, breakfast sandwiches, bagels, cookies, brownies, and chicken salad croissants.

Ellianos has seen sustained franchise growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in several other states. Ellianos is currently seeking franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.