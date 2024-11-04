Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, announced the launch of its highly anticipated winter menu. This year, Ellianos is bringing a festive twist to its offerings with a limited-time lineup that promises to warm hearts and delight taste buds. The new seasonal items include the Peppermint White Mocha, Toffee Carmella, Mint Cookie Freezer, and French Toast Muffin.

As winter approaches, Ellianos Coffee offers customers indulgent treats that capture the essence of the season. The Peppermint White Mocha combines espresso, white chocolate, and peppermint, and is available hot, iced, or frozen. The Toffee Carmella is a buttery, caramel delight with espresso, toffee, caramel sauce, and is also available hot, iced, or frozen. The Mint Cookie Freezer is a frosty blend of mint and chocolate cookies. and the French Toast Muffin is a cinnamon-sugar topped baked good that pairs well with any winter drink.

An Ellianos Coffee spokesperson expressed their enthusiasm for the new winter offerings. “We are incredibly excited to introduce our winter lineup to our customers,” “We believe these festive flavors will bring joy and warmth to our customers during the holiday season.”

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Caffe Dolce Latte, iced Tuscany Toffee Latte, or a Cookies and Cream Freezer. For non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos offers fruit smoothies, Red Bull Rushes, teas, shakes, and more. The coffee franchise also provides an array of food items such as breakfast sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels, hearty breakfast bowls with creamy homemade grits, and more.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in other states. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.