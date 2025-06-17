Ellianos Coffee, a Southeast-based drive-thru coffee franchise, is proud to announce its recognition as one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Food Franchises of 2025—a milestone that underscores the brand’s growing reputation not just for exceptional coffee, but also for its expanding food menu.

Widely known for its handcrafted coffee beverages, Ellianos has steadily evolved into a go-to destination for more than just your morning caffeine fix. Over the past few years, the brand has made a deliberate and successful push into the food category, offering a broad range of breakfast and lunch options that cater to busy professionals, families, and coffee lovers alike.

Today, food items account for nearly 20% of Ellianos’ total sales, a testament to the quality and appeal of the offerings. Customers can enjoy satisfying breakfast favorites like hot breakfast sandwiches, savory grit bowls, and freshly baked pastries. For those seeking a mid-day pick-me-up, Ellianos offers lunch staples such as a classic ham and cheese sandwich, a flavorful turkey bacon ranch sandwich, and a refreshing chicken salad sandwich.

“We’re incredibly honored to be named a top food franchise by Entrepreneur,” said Scott Stewart, Founder of Ellianos Coffee. “This award reflects the hard work of our entire team and our franchisees, who have embraced the vision of making Ellianos a place where customers can come not just for their favorite coffee, but for a full menu experience throughout the day. We want people to see Ellianos as a stop at all times of the day.”

Known for their handcrafted espresso drinks and crave-worthy breakfast items, Ellianos Coffee has earned a loyal following across the Southeast. Popular menu favorites include the smooth and bold Signature Creations, refreshing Freezers, and their savory breakfast grit bowls—featuring creamy grits topped with eggs, cheese, and proteins like bacon or sausage. With a reputation for fast, friendly service and high-quality ingredients, Ellianos delivers a drive-thru coffee experience that keeps guests coming back.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, and offering territories in other states across the southeast. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.