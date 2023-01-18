Ellianos Coffee Named Top Franchise

Ellianos Coffee was recently named a Top Franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review. This is the 18th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners.

Ellianos Coffee is a double-sided coffee franchise founded on the principles of quality, speed, and consistency. Founders Scott and Pam Stewart have dedicated their lives to this mission, developing systems and strategies to satisfy the consumer and franchisee alike. One such system is the proven, efficient double-sided drive-thru. This design provides consumers with speedy, convenient service while offering high-quality coffee and allows the franchisee to maximize sales. Ellianos Coffee is a rapidly growing brand with territory availability in states across the southeast United States.

Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises.

Ellianos Coffee was among over 360 franchise brands, representing nearly 38,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Ellianos' franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"Franchisee satisfaction levels hit an all-time high last year despite the pandemic, and we are pleased to report that our 2023 research shows satisfaction has remained sky high—a sure indicator that franchisee satisfaction is a top priority for franchise companies—and that's good news for franchise owners and anyone thinking about investing in a franchise," says Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. "As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities available based on actual feedback from the people who own them. This year, nearly 38,000 franchisees completed our survey, and from there, we identified the franchise brands with the highest levels of satisfaction and performance to educate potential buyers about which franchise to invest in. Each of the 200 Franchisee Satisfaction Award winners on this year's list achieved stellar ratings from their franchisees."

Ellianos Coffee's Vice President Mike Stewart reacted to the news of Ellianos' ranking, stating, "We are truly honored to have made the Top Franchise list once again. We've dedicated years to building the Ellianos brand, prioritizing franchisee success, and developing a loyal customer base by delivering a top-quality product and customer experience. It's a testament to the whole team here, and it's exciting to see all the hard work result in Ellianos Coffee being recognized as a Top 2023 Franchise!"