Ellianos Coffee Offers Franchisee Fee Discount for U.S. Veterans

This Veterans Day, millions of cities across America will host parades, display American flags, and honor their hometown heroes. While it doesn't feel like one day is nearly enough to say "thank you" to our Veterans, Ellianos Coffee attempts to extend gratitude through its year-round partnership with VetFran.

Ellianos Coffee supports United States veterans by partnering with VetFran to offer them a 20% discount. All United States veterans who possess a 25% or more ownership interest are eligible for $5,000 off the initial franchise fee.

The VetFran Program was founded in 1991 with the mission to link the entrepreneurial aptitude and skill of veterans with the incredible opportunity of being a franchisee by offering discounts and incentives to veterans. These veterans emerge from service with strong leadership skills and the ability to motivate teams, improve systems, and work toward a clearly defined mission – all necessary qualities of a successful franchisee.

Ellianos is proud to partner with VetFran to work toward the mission of bringing Italian Quality at America's Pace to communities across the southeast United States. Ellianos founder, Scott Stewart, speaks about the partnership stating, "We are thrilled to be a VetFran partner to make the franchising opportunity more of a reality for our veterans. Here at Ellianos, we honor those who have served in our military and are grateful for the sacrifice they have made. It's now our turn to serve them."