Ellianos Coffee to Open in Brunswick, Georgia

Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is opening soon in Brunswick, Georgia. Ellianos reports that it signed the agreement with new franchisees Brad and Melanie Lightfoot and is looking forward to becoming part of the Brunswick community. The new store will be located at 541 Palisade Drive, near Exit 29 in the South Port area.

The Lightfoots are thrilled to be opening their store in Brunswick and serving their hometown. In a recent interview, Mr. Lightfoot commented on the new store stating, "I can't explain how excited I am to bring the brand into my home market. Brunswick is my home. It's where I was born and raised, and I'm thrilled to bring Ellianos here."

A contact at Ellianos reported on the new, coming-soon store, "Ellianos already has strong brand awareness in Georgia, and we are confident the Brunswick area will fall in love with our high-quality products and excellent customer service. The Lightfoots will be outstanding store operators, serving their area the best cup of coffee around!"

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Caffe Dolce Latte, iced Tuscany Toffee Latte, or a Cookies and Cream Freezer. To serve non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos offers fruit smoothies, flavored Red Bull Energy Drink concoctions called Red Bull Rushes, teas, shakes, and more. The coffee franchise also offers food items such as breakfast sandwiches, fresh New York style bagels, hearty breakfast bowls with creamy homemade grits, and more.

Over the past year, the distinguished drive-thru coffee brand has experienced accelerated growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in several other states. Ellianos is currently seeking franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.