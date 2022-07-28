Ellianos Coffee to Open in Moultrie, Georgia

Ellianos Coffee, a popular southeast-based drive-thru coffee shop, is set to open in South Georgia's Antique Capital - Moultrie. Residents of the town can expect to now frequent their local antique shops with their favorite cup of coffee in hand. Located at 2803 South Main Street, the Ellianos store will open under the ownership of Larry and Sue Hutchison and the operation of Ryan and Rachel Hutchison. It is anticipated to celebrate its Grand Opening on August 16, 2022.

In a recent interview, Ryan Hutchison commented on the Moultrie store: "We visited Moultrie and fell in love with the area, community, and the Colquitt County High Packers." He went on, "We are excited to be part of this great franchise and serve this community. Everyone has been helpful, encouraging, and supportive."

"The Moultrie baristas have been hard at work learning all our Ellianos recipes, store operations, and so much more to serve their community with the best coffee and customer experience around," said Ellianos Director of Training and Store Operations, Megan Cady. "I'm excited to see the store open, and I know the franchisees and baristas are as well."

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Tuscany Toffee Latte, Milan Mint Mocha, or Caffe Dolce. Keeping non-coffee drinkers in mind, Ellianos also offers fruit smoothies, flavored Red Bull Energy Drink concoctions called Red Bull Rushes, teas, and more. For those looking for something to eat with their morning cup of coffee or a midday snack, the popular coffee brand offers food items that include Breakfast Bowls with creamy grits, Breakfast Croissant Sandwiches, cookies, and much more.

Customers can follow along with all things happening at the Moultrie store by liking the Ellianos Moultrie Facebook page and the Ellianos corporate Facebook and Instagram pages.