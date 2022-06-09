Ellianos Coffee to Open Store in St. Mary's Georgia

Ellianos Coffee, best known for its double-sided drive-thru, specialty coffee drinks, and quick, convenient service, is adding a new location to St. Mary's, Georgia. Known as the Gateway to the Georgia Coast, St. Mary's boasts several island adventures like various watersports, hiking, biking, and more. Soon, these activities will be fueled by Ellianos Coffee.

Ellianos is a drive-thru coffee franchise, the dominant regional brand in the southeast United States, known for its specialty coffee drinks. At Ellianos, you will easily find something the whole family can enjoy – a Cookies & Cream Freezer, smooth Tuscany Toffee Latte, Strawberry Banana Smoothie, or a refreshing Red Bull Rush. Ellianos also offers a limited food menu, serving items like breakfast bowls, sandwiches, bagels, cookies, and more.

Owners and operators of the new location, Spencer and Kacie Hutchison, have been franchisees since 2010, currently owning three stores in Douglas and Kingsland, Georgia. They will also be opening two additional locations in Nassau County following the St. Mary's store opening.

In a recent interview, Kacie Hutchison spoke about their St. Mary's location, stating, "We chose St. Mary's because we have really become attached to the area after operating our Kingsland store nearby." The Hutchisons are looking forward to serving St. Mary's residents Italian Quality at America's Pace!

The new store is located at 2324 Osborne Road, St. Mary’s, Georgia, 31558 and will be opening within the coming week.