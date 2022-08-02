Ellianos Coffee to Open Unit in North Jacksonville, Florida

Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is coming soon to Max Leggett Parkway in Jacksonville, Florida. Ellianos reports that it signed the agreement with new franchisee, Lewis Sharp, and is eager to begin serving the residents of North Jacksonville.

Sharp, a current Jacksonville native, remarked, "We wanted to bring Ellianos to North Jacksonville because of the rapidly growing community. The coffee options are very limited in North Jacksonville, and we would love to establish a great customer base with the community!" He went on to state, "Ellianos has consistent, high-quality products. The most common response I hear when people try Ellianos is, 'This coffee is amazing. I wish there were a store in my area!'"

A contact at Ellianos reported on the upcoming store stating, "We are looking forward to adding another store to the Jacksonville area and excited to bring Mr. Sharp into our family of franchisees. We are confident North Jacksonville will soon find its favorite cup of coffee with the excellent service we're known for."

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Cookies and Cream Freezer, Tuscany Toffee Latte, or Venetian Vanilla Breve. Not forgetting non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos also offers fruit smoothies, flavored Red Bull Energy Drink concoctions called Red Bull Rushes, teas, and more. For those looking for something to eat with their morning cup of coffee or a midday snack, the popular coffee brand offers food items that include Breakfast Bowls with creamy grits, Breakfast Croissant Sandwiches, cookies, and much more.

Over the past year, the distinguished drive-thru coffee brand has experienced accelerated growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia, and offering territories in several other states. Ellianos is currently seeking franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.