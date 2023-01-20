Ellianos Coffee Opens 31st Location

Ellianos Coffee, a southeastern-based drive-thru specialty coffee franchise, is opening its 31st location on Friday, January 20th in Carrollton, Georgia, under the ownership of Ellianos franchisees Mr. Phillips and Mr. DeMar. The new location is situated at 145 Maple Street and is ready to serve the area’s residents their new favorite cup of coffee.

Ellianos Coffee is poised as the dominant regional specialty coffee brand in the southeast United States. Their slogan – Italian Quality at America’s Pace – promises customers an unmatched level of quality, consistency, and speed in every cup.

Franchisees of the new location, Mr. Phillips and Mr. DeMar knew Carrollton was a prime location for their store, given the exceptional growth of the area, strong business climate, and exceptional higher education institutions. Phillips and DeMar have been business partners for about ten years and opened their first Ellianos location together in Dallas, Georgia, three years ago. They also own three additional store locations in Bremen, Lithia Springs and Rockmart, Georgia. Together they make the perfect operating team, as Frank has a background in the U.S. Marine Corps, food service, and technology, while James has experience in accounting and technology.

In a recent interview, Phillips comments on the new store, “We are excited to bring our special kind of customer service and high-quality products to Carrollton and look forward to years of engagement with the community.”

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Venetian Vanilla Breve, Cookies and Cream Freezer, or Tuscany Toffee Latte. For non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos also offers fruit smoothies, shakes, teas, and flavored Red Bull Energy Drink concoctions called Red Bull Rushes. Additionally, the menu offers food items that include Breakfast Bowls with creamy grits, Breakfast Croissant Sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels, cookies, and much more.

Customers can follow Ellianos Coffee Carrollton on Facebook to receive updates on special promotions and Ellianos corporate on Facebook and Instagram.