Ellianos Coffee announced the opening of a new store at 2592 S Volusia Ave in Orange City, Florida. This new location is set to bring the beloved flavors and welcoming environment of Ellianos Coffee to the vibrant community of Orange City. The store is owned and operated by dedicated franchisees, Trevor and Kate Hickman.

Trevor and Kate Hickman are enthusiastic about their new venture and the opportunity to serve the Orange City community. “We are beyond excited to bring Ellianos Coffee to Orange City,” says Trevor Hickman. “Our goal is to create a place where people can enjoy exceptional coffee and a sense of community. We can’t wait to welcome our neighbors and share the Ellianos experience with them.”

Ellianos Coffee is expanding its presence throughout Volusia County and the surrounding areas, with a store in Ormond Beach and Deland also on the horizon.

Jonathan Morgan, Director of Franchise Sales at Ellianos Coffee, expressed his excitement about the continued growth of the brand in this region of Florida. “The opening of the Orange City store marks a significant milestone in our expansion efforts,” Morgan said. “We believe that Trevor and Kate Hickman will do an outstanding job in Orange City, and we look forward to serving this wonderful community.”

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Caffe Dolce Latte, iced Tuscany Toffee Latte, or a Cookies and Cream Freezer. For non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos offers fruit smoothies, Red Bull Rushes, teas, shakes, and more. The coffee franchise also provides an array of food items such as breakfast sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels, hearty breakfast bowls with creamy homemade grits, and more.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in other states. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.